Quintus Supplies HIP to Australia

by | Dec 13, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Plastics Materials

plastic news Quintus HIP systemThe Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organization (ANSTO) is reportedly acquiring a hot isostatic press (HIP) from Quintus Technologies for its SyMo waste treatment facility outside Sydney, New South Wales.

The model QIH 80 Quintus HIP will integrate with ANSTO’s new technology to reduce the volume of nuclear waste and will be modified to operate under the radioactive conditions that exist in the HIP containment chamber. It features a work zone of 19.685 inches (500 mm) in diameter and 39.37 inches (1000 mm) in height, an operating temperature of 2102° F (1150° C) and pressure of 100 MPa (14,503 psi).

