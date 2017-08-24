Unifi Receives 2017 Paw of Approval From North Carolina Zoo

The North Carolina Zoo, Asheboro, North Carolina, has awarded Repreve manufacturer Unifi Inc., Greensboro, North Carolina, its 2017 Paw of Approval, which highlights the company’s commitment to environmentally responsible manufacturing. Repreve fibers are made from recycled materials, including plastic bottles.

“We are honored to be recognized as good stewards of the environment throughout the Triad and beyond,” says Tom Caudle, president of Unifi. “At Unifi, environmental responsibility is more than just something we do. It is a major part of our culture, and we continually seek out ways to enhance our earth-friendly efforts.”

Inspired by the Polar Bears International organization, polar bear keepers at the North Carolina Zoo launched the Paw of Approval award in 2011 as a way to highlight and reward the Triad’s most earth-friendly businesses. Companies are nominated by zookeepers and then voted on by zoo guests.