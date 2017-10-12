Report: 50 Percent of Manufactured Goods Will Be 3D Printed

A report developed by financial services agency ING is issuing a dire warning about 3D printing: by the year 2060, this technology could wipe out 25 percent of global trade.

According to its research project titled, ominously, “3D Printing: A Threat to Global Trade” ING predicts that in 40 years, half of all manufactured goods will be 3D printed. While the technology over the past decade or so has been highly publicized but slow in adoption, experts predict a shift coming where the cost-benefit of 3D printing becomes highly favorable for both businesses and consumers.

That said, this news may not be as scary as it sounds.