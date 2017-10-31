Report Highlights Potential of Housing Market for Pultrusion

An industry report published by the European Pultrusion Technology Association (EPTA) suggests that there is a large potential for pultrusion growth within the residential housing market, in particular green and sustainable homes.

Pultruded profiles are already used in applications such as window systems, and composite pultrusions are now starting to replace wood, PVC and aluminium in a variety of residential applications including exterior trims, cladding, decking, columns, pergolas and arbours, as well as railings, fencing, decking and even modular housing systems, the EPTA says.