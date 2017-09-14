SABIC Opens new Polypropylene Plant in Holland

SABIC – a provider of polymer-based products to the auto industry, among others – says it is continuing its global expansion with the inauguration of a new polypropylene (PP) pilot plant in Geleen, the Netherlands.

An opening ceremony for the pilot plant and a customer event was presided over by Yousef Al-Benyan, SABIC Vice Chairman and CEO, and the Dutch Minister of Economic Affairs, Henk Kamp.

“In times of change, organizations have two options: drive or be driven,” said Mr Al-Benyan during the opening ceremony. “At SABIC, we have a long-term vision to drive sustainable success for our customers and we work constantly to create and deliver innovative solutions that answer their challenges. It’s about innovative thinking, extending and improving our portfolio, and – as we are showing here today – investing in technology and innovation.”