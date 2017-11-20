SGL Group Acquires Carbon Group

SGL Technologies Composites, a subsidiary of SGL Carbon SE, has acquired a 50% share in Benteler Carbon Composites in the Benteler-SGL GmbH joint venture, becoming the sole owner of the company.

‘The complete takeover of Benteler-SGL enables us to expand our serial production capabilities for components made from fiber-reinforced composites,’ said Jürgen Köhler, CEO of SGL Group. ‘In future, we will be able to offer our customers one-stop-shop solutions along all steps of the value chain, from carbon fibers to materials and components. This serial production expertise will also be made available to other industries.’