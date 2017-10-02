PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

Sicomin Supplies Bio Resins and Composite Materials for SeaBubbles Flying Water Taxis

by | Oct 2, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Plastics Materials

plastic news SeaBubbles taxisThe SeaBubbles project is the brainchild of hydrofoiling yachtsman Alain Thébault and champion windsurfer Anders Bringdal. Their vision of creating an eco-conscious transport solution for urban waterways has come to fruition with the support of Décision (Switzerland), a specialist in the development and prototyping of complex composite structures, and Sicomin (France) a leading formulator and supplier of high performance epoxy systems.

The SeaBubbles are based on a futuristic hydrofoil design that glides silently above the water when the craft reaches 12 km/h (7.5 mph). A clean charging electric drive system converts solar, wind and water power so the vessel does not generate any CO2 emissions.

Source Link

