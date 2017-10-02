Sicomin Supplies Bio Resins and Composite Materials for SeaBubbles Flying Water Taxis

The SeaBubbles project is the brainchild of hydrofoiling yachtsman Alain Thébault and champion windsurfer Anders Bringdal. Their vision of creating an eco-conscious transport solution for urban waterways has come to fruition with the support of Décision (Switzerland), a specialist in the development and prototyping of complex composite structures, and Sicomin (France) a leading formulator and supplier of high performance epoxy systems.

The SeaBubbles are based on a futuristic hydrofoil design that glides silently above the water when the craft reaches 12 km/h (7.5 mph). A clean charging electric drive system converts solar, wind and water power so the vessel does not generate any CO2 emissions.