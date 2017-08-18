Sigmatex Announce Completion of ‘Ships of the Future’ Supply Agreement

A four-year supply agreement between Sigmatex and Özata Shipyard has this month drawn to a successful completion.

Ordered by Izmir Metropolitan Municipality, Özata Shipyard were tasked to build a series of passenger ferries to ease traffic congestion in the city.

The agreement, originally signed in 2013, led to the supply of 300 tonnes of NCF and UD carbon textiles over the term of the four-year project. The successful delivery of materials saw each of the 15-strong fleet completed in eight months, delivered in 90-day intervals.