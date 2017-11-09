Solvay Acquires Large-Tow Carbon Fiber Precursor Manufacturer

Alpharetta GA, USA, Nov. 7, 2017 —Solvay completed the acquisition of European Carbon Fiber GmbH (“ECF”), a German producer of high-quality “precursor” for large-tow (50K) polyacrylonitrile (PAN) carbon fibers. With this acquisition, Solvay is building the foundations to lead the adoption of composites in automotive applications, to serve select industrial markets, and to support the potential adoption of large-tow fibers in aerospace.

“The strategic acquisition of ECF enables Solvay to develop a portfolio of large-tow carbon fibers to complement our existing range of pitch and PAN aerospace grade carbon fibers. This comprehensive portfolio will place Solvay as a key supplier to the aerospace, automotive and industrial markets going forward. Thanks to this acquisition Solvay will leverage its polymers and materials science competencies to drive breakthrough innovation in large-tow carbon fibers,”said Carmelo Lo Faro, President of Solvay’s Composite Materials Global Business Unit (GBU).