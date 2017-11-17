Start-up of New Production Line Begins at Trinseo’s Zhangjiagang, China Plant

BERWYN, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a global materials company and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders and synthetic rubber, announced today the successful start-up of a MAGNUM™ ABS production line at the company’s manufacturing plant at the Zhangjiagang, China site. Customers in Asia Pacific will now have their needs met for MAGNUM™ ABS in the auto, appliance, electronics, lighting and consumer goods markets.

Trinseo’s MAGNUM™ ABS is manufactured by a mass polymerization technology that delivers greater product stability and advanced properties. It can reduce costs for injection molding, sheet & profile extrusion, and self-coloring, while offering long lasting superior aesthetics in the final product.