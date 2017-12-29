Teijin Aramid to Increase its Twaron Aramid Yarn Capacity by More Than 25%

Teijin Aramid announced its intention to increase the production capacity for its Twaron super fiber by more than 25%.
This additional capacity will become available within the next five years. With this capacity expansion, Teijin Aramid will be able to meet future market demand and provide its customers with the material they need to excel in their markets.
The demand for Teijin’s high-performance para-aramid fiber Twaron is increasing all the time, and the market outlook is positive. Growing the aramid business is one of the Teijin Group’s key strategies, with an expected growth rate of 8% per year. The company is determined to ensure that this growth will go hand in hand with an even better service for its customers. As market leader, Teijin Aramid aims to capture a substantial part of the global market growth, which should eventually lead to a future market share bigger than 50%. Several substantial investments are planned to increase production capacity which includes implementing the latest technology.
