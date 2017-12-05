Thyssenkrupp Unit Wins Turkish Polymer Plants Contract

Thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions, a leading provider of engineering and construction services for industrial plants and systems, said one of its units has been awarded a contract to build two new world-scale polymer plants in Adana, Turkey.

The contract was awarded to Uhde Inventa-Fischer by Sasa Polyester Sanayi, one of the leading manufacturers of PET (polyethylene terephthalate) textile fibres, filament yarn and special polymers, said a statement from Thyssenkrupp.