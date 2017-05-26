Toward a Broader View of the New Plastics Economy

The American Chemistry Council (Washington, DC) assesses the New Plastics Economy initiative and finds there’s an emphasis on recycling at the expense of packaging functionality and other aspects of sustainability.

America’s plastics makers welcome efforts to promote innovation and advance the sustainability of plastics, such as the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s recent report, The New Plastics Economy—Catalysing Action.In packaging, plastics have a demonstrated track record of helping to store and ship more product with less material than many alternatives. And plastics’ ability to do more with less enables significant environmental benefits throughout the life of a package.

Using less packaging material to start with—often called “source reduction”—helps to reduce energy use, greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and waste. And plastics makers are already working with value chain partners to bring about even greater contributions to sustainability, including increased recycling.