UAE, Solvay to Produce Carbon Fibers for Boeing’s 777X

DUBAI — Strata, the manufacturing arm of Abu Dhabi’s state-owned Mubadala Aerospace, and Belgian chemicals group Solvay said on Sunday they had entered into a joint venture to supply Boeing with advanced composite materials.

The materials – pre-impregnated carbon fibers known as “prepreg” – will be produced at a facility at Al Ain in the United Arab Emirates and will supply Boeing’s 777X, the latest generation aircraft, the companies said in a statement.