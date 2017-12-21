Umicore to Acquire Materia’s Metathesis Catalyst Business

Umicore announced today that it has reached an agreement to acquire Materia´s metathesis catalyst IP and business portfolio for a price of USD 27 million.

Materia is a leading US-based producer of metathesis catalysts and thermoset resins. Its metathesis business is a technology leader in homogeneous catalysts with unique proprietary technology developed by 2005 Chemistry Nobel Prize laureate Prof. Robert H. Grubbs and others and a broad portfolio of customized metathesis catalysts.