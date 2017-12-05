Umicore to Sell its European Technical Materials Business to SAXONIA Edelmetalle

Umicore announced today that it has agreed to sell its European Technical Materials business to SAXONIA Edelmetalle GmbH, a long-established German refiner and manufacturer of precious metal chemical compounds, semi-finished products and contact parts.

The agreement concerns the Technical Materials activities in Germany and Italy, which manufacture contact materials and brazing alloys for technical applications. The activities generated a combined turnover of EUR 163 million in 2016. Closing of the transaction is expected in the first quarter of 2018.