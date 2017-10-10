Velox to Distribute Carbon Reinforcements

Textile group Chomarat has signed a distribution agreement with Velox, a European distributor in the market for composite materials. The partnership agreement covers the distribution of Chomarat reinforcements for carbon composites, in France, Italy, and the UK, as well as the distribution of Chomarat’s complete range of carbon and glass reinforcements in Turkey.

Chomarat says that this new partnership will enable the company to extend its network in France, Italy and the UK for its carbon fabric and multiaxial ranges.