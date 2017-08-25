Zoltek Facility to House Toray PPS Resin Compound Production

Zoltek Companies, Inc. (headquartered St. Louis, Missouri, USA; hereinafter referred to as “Zoltek”), a global leader in the production of low cost industrial grade carbon fiber, will house the newest Toray operation on the Zoltek property in Nyergesújfalu, Hungary. Toray Industries, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as “Toray”), parent company to Zoltek, will be establishing a resin compound base in Europe for the first time.