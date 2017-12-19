Global EMI Shielding Materials Market to Surpass $9.18 Billion by 2025

The global electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding materials market was valued at $5.38 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $9.18 billion by 2025, seeing a CAGR of 6.23% during the 2017 to 2025 forecast period, according to a report by Coherent Market Insights (Seattle, WA).

EMI is capable of disrupting electronic systems, devices and equipment that are used in various applications within the aerospace, medical, industrial, and automotive and mobility sectors. It can cause temporary disturbances, data losses, system failures and health complications.

The rapid development of wireless technologies has spurred greater demand for EMI shielding.