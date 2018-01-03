BD Completes $24 Billion Bard Acquisition

Medical technology company BD (Franklin Lakes, NJ) announced on Dec. 29, 2017, that it has completed the acquisition of CR Bard Inc. for $24 billion. By acquiring CR Bard, which plays a leading role in the development and manufacture of vascular, urology, oncology and surgical specialty products, BD said in a press release that it is creating a “new healthcare industry leader with approximately $16 billion in annualized revenue.”

The acquisition was cleared by the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China (MOFCOM) on Dec. 28, the final regulatory hurdle to approve the deal, reported sister brand MD+DI. The clearance is contingent upon Bard divesting its “soft tissue core needle biopsy product line,” writes Amanda Pedersen in MD+DI. As reported in PlasticsToday in November, BD agreed to divest that product line and related assets to Merit Medical (South Jordan, UT).