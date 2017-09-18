Global Healthcare Trends: The Good, the Bad and the Sedentary

Do you care about healthcare? You bet you do. A Gallup poll from July 2017 asked a cross-section of the U.S. population to name the most important problem facing the United States today. Number one was dissatisfaction with government, at just under 20% of responses. Healthcare came in second, with a little over 15%. The economy, immigration and terrorism, among other headline fodder, followed well behind. Jamie Davies, Head of Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices and Healthcare at BMI Research (London), referenced this statistic during a webinar this week, “Global Healthcare Trends in 2017,” as a measure of the importance that medical technology has in our lives.

While the webinar was weighted in favor of the pharmaceuticals business, Davies did offer some insights on the medical device sector, as well. Four themes dominate global healthcare trends, he posited: Technology, globalization, risk and cost containment. Here are some key takeaways relevant to the medtech space from the presentation.