Contract Medical Molder Minnesota Rubber and Plastics Doubles Cleanroom Capacity

Minnesota Rubber and Plastics (Minneapolis) has doubled cleanroom manufacturing capacity at its Litchfield, MN, facilities in response to rapid growth of the company’s medical and pharmaceutical business.

A supplier of high-performance elastomer and thermoplastics molding services to the medical device industry, Minnesota Rubber and Plastics added a new Class 8 cleanroom at its 70,000-square-foot Litchfield manufacturing facility, the company announced in a press release today.

The highly automated operations include horizontal injection and vertical compression/transfer presses for processing elastomers and liquid silicone rubber. Medical processing capabilities at the plant include contaminant-free white room and cleanroom molding, finishing and assembly of complex medical device components and assemblies.