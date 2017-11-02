Husky Sells 12 Systems to Russian Medical Parts Molder

Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd. has just landed a major deal in Russia, selling 12 plastics processing systems to Russian medical parts molder Pascal Medical.

In a statement, Bolton, Ont.-based Husky said that it has been working with Pascal Medical to set up its state-of-the-art facility in Dubna, Russia “with the goal of creating an industry-leading manufacturing organization, capable of replacing foreign-import medical products with premium quality domestic production.”