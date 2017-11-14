NeraTek Buy Reinforces GW Plastics’ Integrated Supply Chain for Medical Device Customers

In response to growing customer demand in its European medical device and drug-delivery business, GW Plastics (Bethel, VT) announced today a merger with product development and 3D printing firm NeraTek Ltd. of Sligo, Ireland.

NeraTek will be merged into Avenue Mould Solutions, which was recently acquired by GW Plastics. NeraTek provides product development, additive manufacturing and prototyping design services for leading medical device and pharmaceutical companies, said GW Plastics in a press release. Des Forde, founder and Director of NeraTek, will assume the role of Commercial Director for Avenue – A GW Plastics Co., serving Ireland and the greater European markets.