TactoTek to Supply Injection Molded Structural Electronics for Revolutionary Motion Sensor

Suunto Oy (Vantaa, Finland) announced that TactoTek has been awarded the mass production contract for the Suunto Movesense smart connector, an injection molded structural electronic (IMSE) product that is part of the Suunto Movesense platform. TactoTek will manufacture the smart connector in its Oulu, Finland, factory.

Movesense can track anything that moves: It is a physical toolkit and open development environment for motion sensing that enables professionals and hobbyists to create movement measuring apps that unlock a whole new level of motion tracking.