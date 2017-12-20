The Top Medical Plastics News and Trends of 2017

From the IV bag shortage in U.S. hospitals caused, in part, by Hurricane Maria to medtech company BD’s plan to build one of the most sophisticated plastic injection molding plants in the world, here is a summary of articles from PlasticsToday’s medical channel that resonated the most with readers. In the time-honored tradition, we begin the top 10 list in reverse order, with the ongoing shortage of IV bags.

Number 10: Blame it on Hurricane Maria?

In November, we asked the provocative question of who was to blame for the alarming shortage of IV bags in U.S. hospitals: Hurricane Maria, resin suppliers or medical device OEMs?

Puerto Rico is home to more than 100 drug and medical device manufacturers, and the hurricane severely impaired operations at many of these facilities. One of the effects that has been felt on the mainland is a shortage of IV bags in hospitals. According to some industry observers, the hurricane is only partly to blame—it merely brought to a head a problem that has been lingering for years.