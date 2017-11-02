Medtech Company BD Builds One of Largest, Most Sophisticated Plastic Injection Molding Plants in the World

Medical technology company BD broke ground last week on what will be its flagship injection molding and manufacturing facility in Columbus, NE. Governor Pete Ricketts and state and local public officials joined BD executives at the ceremony at the company’s Columbus-East facility on Oct. 25.

BD said it will spend approximately $60 million on the 69,000-square-foot expansion and upgrade of the plant, which it wants to transform into “one of the largest and most sophisticated plastic molding plants in the world,” the company said on its website. The project is expected to be completed by 2021.