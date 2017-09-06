All-Plastics Adds Six new Injection Molding Machines

Advanced injection molding and assembly services provider All-Plastics LLC, located near Dallas, TX, has added six new injection molding machines ranging from 14 to 200 tons along with support equipment including robots and a spin welder. The 14-ton machine has converged with a vertical injection unit in a hard-wall cleanroom to mold micro componentry in a controlled environment, the company said. A white room has been added to support continued growth in secondary operations.

“The new assets allow us to be on the front end of new opportunities with new and existing customers,” said Thomas Houdeshell, CEO and President. “Our major play to continued growth and success is our culture of continuous improvement that allows us to be readily adaptable.”