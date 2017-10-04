Profile Plastics Quadruples in Size

Profile Plastics LLC, a Chanhassen, MN–based custom injection molder that specializes in in-mold labeling and in-mold decorating solutions, needed a new machine—and fast. Keeping the promise of Engel’s Fast Lane program, barely a week passed from the time Profile approached Engel until it had the machine up and running on the production floor, according to a release from Engel and Profile.

“We were at capacity on our existing 240-ton Engel, and needed additional capacity fast,” said Nat Svela, Sales Engineer at Profile Plastics. “I approached Larry Davis, Senior Account Manager for Engel, at an MD&M show. The new Engel machine [was] on the floor a week later.”