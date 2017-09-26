Tegra Medical Expands Contract Manufacturing Capabilities in United States and Costa Rica

A contract manufacturer serving the medical device industry, Tegra Medical (Franklin, MA) has expanded its manufacturing footprint in Costa Rica and Hernando, MS.

In Costa Rica, the company responded to growing customer demand by adding a 27,000-square-foot building that includes a new 5,000-square-foot Class 8 cleanroom for molding and assembly. This augments the existing Class 7 cleanroom. Manufacturing capabilities in the new space will include machining, EDM, grinding, molding and stamping, and will contribute to products such as insert-molded devices and assemblies, neurological devices and critical-care fluid-monitoring products.