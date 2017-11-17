Who is to Blame for the IV Bag Shortage—Hurricane Maria, Resin Suppliers or Medical Device OEMs?

Hurricane Maria has devastated Puerto Rico—eight weeks after the hurricane hit, more than half of the island’s power grid is still offline—but it is also affecting the U.S. mainland, namely by causing a shortage of plastic bags used to administer medications intravenously to hospital patients.

As NPR reported this week, the storm damaged many of the island’s more than 100 drug and medical device manufacturers. “Puerto Rico produces about $40 billion worth of pharmaceuticals for the U.S. market, according to the Food and Drug Administration—more than any other state or territory,” reported Alison Fitzgerald Kodjak on NPR’s Morning Edition broadcast.

Medical device company Baxter (Deerfield, IL), one of the biggest suppliers of IV bags to U.S. hospitals, operates three facilities in Puerto Rico, all of which shut down temporarily following the hurricane. At least two of the plants are still running on generators, according to NPR.