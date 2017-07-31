FDA Leads Effort to Create a Supply Chain Security Toolkit for Medical Products

What is the toolkit?

Protecting the integrity of the medical product supply chain is complex and requires a global approach. FDA led a collaboration within Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) economies to create a Supply Chain Security Toolkit for Medical Products to maximize available global resources and to deliver quality trainings and best practices and for securing the global supply chain for medical products. The toolkit covers the entire supply chain and lifecycle of medical products from raw materials to use by patients. It focuses on developing — and implementing through training programs — processes, procedures, and tools directed at enhancing global medical product quality and supply chain security.

What is in the toolkit?

Comprehensive product quality and supply chain security requires a multi-layer approach that includes prevention, detection, and response strategies and actions. The toolkit is a comprehensive resource that addresses areas of vulnerability in the medical product supply chain and contains recommended best practices and tools to prevent and detect substandard and falsified medical products before they reach consumers. It also provides tools to efficiently and effectively respond to incidents involving substandard and falsified medical products.