Home Healthcare Market to Grow Nearly 9% Through 2021

The global home healthcare market is expected to reach a compound annual growth rate of nearly 9% between 2017 and 2021, according to market research from Technavio (London). Driving this growth is an aging population requiring long-term medical care and an array of products designed to monitor and treat these conditions in the home. The rate of growth varies, however, depending on geography, with the Americas leading the pack and Asia-Pacific bringing up the rear.

Numerous conditions can be monitored and treated at home with minimal or no assistance from professionals, reducing patients’ dependence on hospitals and minimizing the cost of healthcare in many countries, notes Technavio. Consequently, the purchase of medical products such as ventilators, nebulizers, oxygen delivery systems, dialysis equipment and inhalers will increase during the forecast period, driven largely by an aging population.