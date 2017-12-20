Medline Acquires Centurion Medical Products

Global medical products manufacturer and distributor Medline announced the acquisition of Williamston, MI–based medical supplies manufacturer Centurion Medical Products in an all cash transaction that closed on Dec. 7. This acquisition gives Medline, headquartered in Northfield, IL, a full set of vascular access products that complements its minor procedure tray offerings and its growing infection prevention focus, said Medline.

“Centurion is a great fit with Medline,” said Jim Pigott, Group President for Medline. “Our additional customers and markets will further propel its success and bring more of its innovative solutions to healthcare providers.

“Our similar histories as family-owned companies focused on service and quality has us optimistic for a seamless transition for customers and partners,” Pigott added.