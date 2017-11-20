PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

Merit Medical Signs Purchase Agreement With BD for Divestment Assets

by | Nov 20, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Medical

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Nov. 16, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI), a leading manufacturer and marketer of proprietary disposable devices used in interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care and endoscopy, announced today that it has signed an asset purchase agreement with BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) to acquire certain assets which BD proposes to sell in connection with its proposed acquisition of C.R. Bard, Inc. (Bard).  Merit’s proposed asset acquisition is subject to the closing of BD’s proposed acquisition of Bard as well as other usual and customary closing conditions.

The assets to be acquired are soft tissue core needle biopsy products currently sold by BD under the trade names of Achieve™ Programmable Automatic Biopsy System, Temno™ Biopsy System and Tru-Cut™ Biopsy Needles.  Merit understands these products are currently sold worldwide through a combination of a direct sales force and distribution partners.

Additionally, Merit proposes to acquire the Aspira® Pleural Effusion Drainage Kits and the Aspira® Peritoneal Drainage System currently marketed by Bard. Merit understands these products are currently sold primarily in the United States.

