Medical Device Packaging Market in North America – Top 3 Drivers by Technavio

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Technavio market research analysts forecast the medical device packaging market in North America to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the medical device packaging market in North America for 2017-2021. The report also lists trays, clamshell packs, and pouches as the three major segments. The other types of medical device packaging include bags, boxes, blister packaging, and vials. The medical device packaging market in North America by trays generated the highest market share in the medical device packaging market in North America.