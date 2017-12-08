Phillips-Medisize Creates a Manufacturing Center of Excellence for Connected Health and Drug Delivery Devices

HUDSON, WI – December 6, 2017 – phillipsmedisize – Phillips-Medisize, a Molex company, announces its initial investment to expand the capabilities of the 380,000 square foot Molex Little Rock facility to include a FDA registered manufacturing Center of Excellence for Connected Health and drug delivery devices.

The construction of purpose-built clean room suites, as well as FDA registration and ISO 13485 certification are scheduled to be complete for its first customer’s production beginning in Q2 2018. This facility establishes a new manufacturing site in Little Rock, Arkansas for Phillips-Medisize’s medical business with capabilities for filling, drug handling, electronics and connected devices. This investment aims to combine the innovative solutions and knowledge of Molex’s existing electronics production operations with Phillips-Medisize’s proven platform of drug delivery and medical device expertise.