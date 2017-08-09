Health Care Plastics: Untapped Feedstock, Untapped Business Opportunity

Worldwide, only 14 percent of plastic is collected for recycling, according to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation publication “The New Plastics Economy: Catalysing Action.” In the health care segment, the rate is even lower. The lack of universal standards and a complex value chain have diminished the perception of health care plastics as a viable recycling feedstock. However, for entrepreneurial and innovative recyclers, the health care industry represents one of the last untapped sources of high-quality recyclable plastics.

If you’ve ever spent any time in a hospital, you probably noticed the massive amount of materials being tossed into trash bins. Sterilization wrap, gowns, irrigation bottles, IV bags, basins, pitchers, trays and rigid and flexible packaging materials are, for the most part, used once and then thrown away. According to data as reported in a 2010 article published by Slate, U.S. hospitals generate 6 million tons of waste per year, with plastics accounting for up to one-quarter of that total. Most of that plastic ends up in landfills or in incinerators despite that 85 percent of it is nonhazardous and free from patient contact and contamination.

Understanding the opportunity

Given the large amount of waste they generate, hospitals have a vested interest in recycling. Recycling helps hospitals reduce waste management costs and, in some cases, can even be a source of revenue. They also see recycling programs as enhancing employee engagement, greening the supply chain and reducing the organization’s carbon footprint as part of their overall sustainability goals. By their very nature, hospitals are committed to improving population health in the communities they serve and seek to minimize their environmental impacts by diverting plastic from landfill and incineration. And those hospitals with religious affiliations may see taking care the world as part of their core mission.