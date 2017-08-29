Meggitt Polymers & Composites to Expand in Georgia

Gov. Nathan Deal announces that Meggitt Polymers & Composites, a manufacturer of environmental components, will create an additional 211 jobs and invest $30 million to expand its facility in Rockmart.
“Georgia values Meggitt’s steadfast commitment to creating jobs and investing in Polk County,” said Deal. “Meggitt already enjoys a significant presence in Polk County with 1,000 employees and understands the benefits of operating in the top state for business. Meggitt’s decision to expand its workforce is a reflection of Georgia’s ability to retain dynamic manufacturing companies with our business-friendly environment and highly skilled workforce. We are looking forward to growing our relationship with Meggitt and seeing the company continue to succeed here in Georgia.”
Meggitt currently employs 1,000 individuals in Rockmart. Newly created jobs include positions in production, supervision, management, engineering, inspection and technical roles.
