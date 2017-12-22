Myers Industries Completes Divestiture of Brazilian Operations

AKRON, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)– Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MYE) today announced that it has completed the sale of its Brazilian operating subsidiaries, consisting of Myers do Brasil and Novel Plasticos, to Novel Holdings – Eireli in consideration for one U.S. dollar and the assumption of all liabilities and obligations of the subsidiaries, whether arising prior to or after the closing of the transaction. This transaction occurs after investing a considerable amount of effort evaluating strategic alternatives for the Brazil business.

In connection with the transaction, Myers Industries expects to record a pre-tax loss of approximately $35 million during the fourth quarter of 2017, primarily related to the write-down of assets and other transaction-related costs. The Company also expects to realize a cash tax benefit of approximately $15 million as a result of the write-off of the Company’s investment in Brazil. No assets or liabilities associated with the Brazilian entities will be retained by Myers Industries, and the result of the divestiture is not expected to have a material impact on the Company’s future operating income performance.