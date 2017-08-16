Nanjing Nangang Completes Acquisition of German Composite Supplier

Chinese investment company Fosun and its joint venture Nanjing Nangang Iron & Steel United Co Ltd has completed its acquisition of a majority stake in Koller Beteiligungs GmbH, a German lightweight automotive specialist headquartered in Dietfurt, Germany. It is the first overseas investment for Nanjing Nangang and the first overseas industrial investment in the automotive industry for Fosun.

Koller owns production facilities in Germany, Hungary and Mexico where it produces injection molding composite parts and pressing tools, including honeycomb sandwich panels for European automotive companies including Volkswagen, Audi, BMW, Mercedes and Land Rover.