NAPCO Announces New Look and Refreshed Brand

CHICAGO – NAPCO Ltd., a provider of bathtub and kitchen refinishing products, has unveiled a new logo and website as part of its extensive rebranding efforts.

“Our brand refresh is significant as it showcases our dedication to the industry, to our products, to the services we provide, and to the training programs we offer to help people launch their own businesses,” said Steve Coven, President of NAPCO Ltd. “Our updated look shows our loyal customers, and even those who try to compete with us, that there are great things in store for NAPCO,” he added. “We are innovators, and I believe that our new brand identity communicates that.”