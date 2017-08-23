New VP for DSM Dyneema

Aug 23, 2017

Chemicals company DSM has appointed Olivier Janin as its vice president of marketing and sales of DSM Dyneema. He will become a member of the strategic leadership team and will report directly to Golnar Motahari Pour, president.

