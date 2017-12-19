OMERS Private Equity and Berkshire Partners Agree to Sell Husky to Platinum Equity

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OMERS Private Equity, the private equity arm of OMERS, the defined benefit pension plan for Ontario’s municipal employees, and Berkshire Partners, a Boston-based investment firm, have announced that they have agreed to sell Husky IMS International Ltd. (“Husky”, or the “Company”) to funds managed and/or advised by Platinum Equity for US$3.85 billion.

Based in Bolton, Ontario, Husky is a leading industrial technology provider to the plastics processing industry, providing an unprecedented level of innovation for injection molding applications. Husky delivers its products and services to a wide range of customers in various end-markets across the globe with over 75% of revenues generated outside of North America. The Company has manufacturing facilities in eight countries and more than 40 service and sales offices supporting customers in over 100 countries. In addition to complete injection molding solutions, Husky provides aftermarket services and parts to a large and growing installed base of systems globally.