Alpha Packaging Acquires Dutch Plant From Graham Packaging Company

Alpha Packaging Inc. announced today that it has acquired a plant in Etten-Leur, the Netherlands, from Graham Packaging Company. The transaction – for which terms were not disclosed – was completed on November 2nd.
Alpha is a leading blow molder of bottles and jars for rapidly growing consumer markets, including the nutrition, pharmaceutical, personal care and niche food and beverage categories. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri in the United States, Alpha now operates ten manufacturing facilities, including eight in North America. The acquired plant is Alpha’s second in Europe, and is just a few miles from its existing facility in Roosendaal, the Netherlands, which Alpha launched as a greenfield site in 2010. Alpha is owned by Irving Place Capital, a middle-market private equity firm.
