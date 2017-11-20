Plastics Processor Meredith-Springfield Named Massachusetts’ Manufacturer of the Year

Meredith-Springfield Associated Inc. (Ludlow, MA) , a plastics processor specializing in extrusion blowmolding and injection stretch blowmolding, was recently named Manufacturer of the Year by the Commonwealth’s Manufacturing Caucus. President and CEO Mel O’Leary accepted the award alongside Director of Finance and Administration, Edward Kaplan, during a presentation at the Massachusetts State House on October 24.
The nomination came from district Senator Eric P. Lesser and was supported by House Chair, Representative Jeffrey N. Roy, and the more than 60-member caucus. In a letter signed by Lesser and Roy, it was conveyed that “Massachusetts has become a leader in advanced manufacturing and it is important for government and industry to continue to work together to pursue innovation.”
