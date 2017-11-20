PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

Plastics Processor Meredith-Springfield Named Massachusetts’ Manufacturer of the Year

by | Nov 20, 2017 | Blow Molding, Business, Daily News, Injection Molding, Packaging

plastic news Meredith-SpringfieldMeredith-Springfield Associated Inc. (Ludlow, MA) , a plastics processor specializing in extrusion blowmolding and injection stretch blowmolding, was recently named Manufacturer of the Year by the Commonwealth’s Manufacturing Caucus. President and CEO Mel O’Leary accepted the award alongside Director of Finance and Administration, Edward Kaplan, during a presentation at the Massachusetts State House on October 24.

The nomination came from district Senator Eric P. Lesser and was supported by House Chair, Representative Jeffrey N. Roy, and the more than 60-member caucus. In a letter signed by Lesser and Roy, it was conveyed that “Massachusetts has become a leader in advanced manufacturing and it is important for government and industry to continue to work together to pursue innovation.”

Source Link

Related Posts

Extrusion Line Maintenance: If it Ain’t Broke, DO Fix it

by | November 20, 2017 | Daily News, Extrusion | 0 Comments

I won’t forget and won’t let you forget, either: There are no toxic plastics, but people want to think so because they are changeable/moldable

Read More

Braskem to Build Plant in Test Using Sugar to Make Plastic Bottles

by | November 20, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Packaging, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

Brazil’s Braskem, the largest producer of thermoplastic resins in the Americas, will build a pilot plant in partnership with Denmark’s Haldor Topsoe

Read More

Griffon Corporation to Sell Clopay Plastic Products to Berry Global for $475 Million

by | November 20, 2017 | Business, Daily News | 0 Comments

Griffon Corporation has entered into a definitive agreement to sell Clopay Plastic Products Company to Berry Global Group, Inc. for $475 million

Read More

TricorBraun Buys Canadian Packaging Company

by | November 20, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Packaging | 0 Comments

Packaging distributor TricorBraun has acquired Canadian packaging company Taipak. Based in Richmond, British Columbia, Taipak makes

Read More

SGL Group Acquires Carbon Group

by | November 20, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

SGL Technologies Composites, a subsidiary of SGL Carbon SE, has acquired a 50% share in Benteler Carbon Composites in the Benteler-SGL

Read More

Plastics Processor Meredith-Springfield Named Massachusetts’ Manufacturer of the Year

by | November 20, 2017 | Blow Molding, Business, Daily News, Injection Molding, Packaging | 0 Comments

Meredith-Springfield Associated Inc. (Ludlow, MA) , a plastics processor specializing in extrusion blowmolding and injection stretch

Read More

Bausch + Lomb Recycling Program Reaches Milestone

by | November 20, 2017 | Daily News, Packaging, Plastics Materials, Process Recycling | 0 Comments

Laval, Quebec-based Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. has announced its wholly owned subsidiary Bausch + Lomb’s One by One Recycling

Read More

Scott and Fyfe Launch Their Alphashield Product Range

by | November 20, 2017 | Daily News, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

Scott & Fyfe are an employee owned, technical textile manufacturer based in Tayport, Scotland. With over 150 years of experience, Scott & Fyfe

Read More

Merit Medical Signs Purchase Agreement With BD for Divestment Assets

by | November 20, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Medical | 0 Comments

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI), a leading manufacturer and marketer of proprietary disposable devices used in interventional

Read More

Kautex Maschinenbau Inaugurates Massive Machine Assembly Building

by | November 17, 2017 | Automotive, Blow Molding, Business, Daily News, Extrusion, Packaging | 0 Comments

Extrusion blowmolding technology company Kautex Maschinenbau has completed construction of its 5,000-square-meter (53,800-square-foot

Read More

Submit a Comment