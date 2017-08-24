PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

Former Nestlé Packaging Expert Joins PTI

by | Aug 24, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Packaging, Part/Product Design

Former rigid packaging specialist for Nestlé’s Nestec Product Technology Center, Thierry Fabozzi has been named president of Plastic Technologies Inc. (PTI).

Source Link

Related Posts

ePac to Open Flexible Packaging Plant in CO

by | August 24, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Packaging | 0 Comments

ePac LLC (Middleton, WI) will open its next plant in Boulder, CO in the fall of 2017. ePac Boulder is based on the same business platform as

Read More

Matthias Sieverding Takes Over as Head of KraussMaffei Extrusion Segment

by | August 24, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Extrusion | 0 Comments

Germany-based machinery maker KraussMaffei Group has named Matthias Sieverding as the manager of its extrusion segment. The 47-year

Read More

Mid-Michigan Community College Needs Students for its Plastics Program

by | August 24, 2017 | Daily News, Injection Molding | 0 Comments

The Mid-Michigan Community College Plastics Program is looking for a few good students! In The Chain, the online community of the Society

Read More

Thierry Fabozzi Named new President of PTI

by | August 24, 2017 | Business, Daily News | 0 Comments

Packaging design company Plastic Technologies Inc. (PTI) has named Thierry Fabozzi as its new president. Effective immediately, Fabozzi

Read More

Former Nestlé Packaging Expert Joins PTI

by | August 24, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Packaging, Part/Product Design | 0 Comments

Former rigid packaging specialist for Nestlé’s Nestec Product Technology Center, Thierry Fabozzi has been named president of Plastic Technologies Inc

Read More

TFP at Composites Europe

by | August 24, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

Technical Fibre Products (TFP) says that it will be exhibiting its nonwoven products Composites Europe. On display will be materials from

Read More

UK Companies Team Up to Develop Composite Employing Graphene

by | August 24, 2017 | Automotive, Business, Compounding, Daily News, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

Advanced materials company Haydale (Ammanford, UK) and Rogers Advanced Composites (RAC; Southampton, UK) are teaming up

Read More

Unifi Receives 2017 Paw of Approval From North Carolina Zoo

by | August 24, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Plastics Materials, Process Recycling | 0 Comments

The North Carolina Zoo, Asheboro, North Carolina, has awarded Repreve manufacturer Unifi Inc., Greensboro, North Carolina, its 2017 Paw

Read More

Constantia Flexibles Winner of German Packaging Award 2017

by | August 24, 2017 | Daily News, Packaging, Part/Product Design | 0 Comments

Constantia Flexibles proudly announces that it is once again one of the winners of the prestigious annual German Packaging Award. The company’s

Read More

Top Column Module From Valeo Made From BASF’s Engineering Plastics

by | August 24, 2017 | Automotive, Daily News, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

Safety, driving pleasure, esthetics – when you drive a car, it is not just the steering wheel that has a major influence on the driving experience, but

Read More

Submit a Comment