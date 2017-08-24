ePac to Open Flexible Packaging Plant in CO

ePac LLC (Middleton, WI) will open its next plant in Boulder, CO in the fall of 2017. ePac Boulder is based on the same business platform as ePac’s first location in Middleton, which opened in April 2016. The company’s digital-print-driven business model is focused on fast turnaround time and economical short to medium run length jobs, with order-taking to begin immediately. ePac Boulder will specialize in serving the flexible packaging needs of brands of all types and sizes, from start-ups to global brands, and vibrant local markets such as natural and organic food and snacks, and the rapidly growing cannabis market.
ePac Boulder’s sales office opened in April 2017, and has been engaging with customers in the local market. Until the Boulder facility opens in the fall, all orders are manufactured in ePac’s Wisconsin plant.
