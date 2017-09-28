Converter Spotlight: Parkside Pushes Flexible Packaging Envelope

With the debut of our first Converter Spotlight, PlasticsToday extends our Molder Spotlight series to the vital flexible side of the plastics packaging business with a profile of Parkside (Normanton, UK).

Why Parkside? We’ve been monitoring the company’s continuing and prolific amount of impressive innovations for a number of months and felt that an inside look was overdue. We also felt that it would be interesting and beneficial to gain the perspective of an overseas company that has recently established a footprint in North America. In short, we are pleased that Parkside ardently accepted our invitation to be profiled, through the insights of Nick Smith, managing director.

Please describe Parkside in 2-3 sentences.

Smith: Parkside is a leading innovation focused specialty packaging manufacturer specializing in HD flexo printing, lamination, laser, thermal and sustainable solutions for the food and drink, medical, pharmaceutical, personal care, household and tobacco packaging industries.