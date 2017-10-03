Südpack Takes Bigger Packaging Step Into U.S.

Südpack Verpackungen GmbH und Co. KG (Ochsenhausen, Germany), a European provider of flexible packaging solutions, has acquired Seville Flexpack Corp. of Oak Creek, WI. The acquisition is intended to strengthen Südpack’s business in the US, which it will successively expand. Previously, the company’s sole toehold in the US market was a sales office in the Chicago area. At the new facility in Oak Creek, important processing steps including printing and refining will be done for the US market. As of Oct 1, Seville Flexpack officially became part of the Südpack Group, which will retain all of Seville’s employees and continue to serve its customers.

Based in the Milwaukee area, family-owned Seville Flexpack is a converter and provider of flexible packaging solutions with more than 40 years’ experience in printing and processing.